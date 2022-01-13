David Spade Recalls Tom Hanks ‘SNL’ Sketch Was ‘Bombed’: ‘Our Eyes Are Connected And We Thought, It’s Over’ | In Spanish.

Student David Spade continued on Wednesday night where he shared some memories from his days on the show. A particular story that he shared from the first time he wrote a sketch with Tom Hanks. Hanks promoted the concept of surfing the subway, and Spade offered to help him write it.

“First of all, I have a notepad,” Spade recalls. “Before we didn’t have a computer. I also. [scribbling]. I know how to write a couple of comedies. We wrote it all night, then we did it, and it flooded.”

Even if Hanks has two Oscars, his acting chops aren’t enough to top the material. After sketching out the rehearsal, Hanks decided to cut it before the live broadcast.

“I remember I was on the subway, surfing,” Spade recalls. “She is right next to me. Our eyes met. As we did, it’s over. We had two minutes and we had five more. I was like, ‘Oh, this is a bombing!’”

As Hanks knows, stage bombing isn’t something he always does. As such, Spade said the megastar still remembers the sketch.

“We talked about it and he remembered the song,” Spade said. “He sang the whole song… I can’t believe it.”

