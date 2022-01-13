Cruz Azul would have already offered ‘Pol’ Fernández to Boca Juniors in exchange for Cristian Pavón

Cruz Azul does not give up and insists on signing Cristian Pavón, which is why he would have already offered Pol Fernández to Boca Juniors in exchange.

version of a possible exchange between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors in this transfer market gained strength again in the last few hours, because The Ferris Wheel are not giving up and are exhausting all resources to seize the services of Cristian Pavón as reinforcement for Clausura 2022.

And it is that, according to information from ESPN, the celestial board would have already offered the footballer they want so much in La Boca and that could be the great attraction for the Xeneize in the negotiation: Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernandez, who since his return to La Maquina, the Argentine team has not been able to find a replacement for him and his great desire is to incorporate him back into their ranks.

It should be noted that ‘Pol’ Fernández’s contract with Cruz Azul expires in June of this year, same validity as the bond of Cristian Pavon with Boca Juniors, so that both clubs would benefit from said transaction, because if they are not released in this pass market, both will leave for free in July, since renewal is not an option for anyone.

“This negotiation, sources assured, is maintained between clubs waiting to reach an agreement as soon as possible, otherwise Boca will lose Pavón’s asset and Cruz Azul will also suffer the same fate with Fernández once this tournament is over for both of them “, published said medium.

‘Pol’ Fernandez is already in Argentina

Despite the fact that a few days ago the celestial strategist himself, Juan Reynoso confirmed that ‘Pol’ Fernandez stayed in Cruz Azul the next six months To fulfill his contract, the cement midfielder requested a special permit in The Ferris Wheel to travel to Argentina and resolve some personal issues, for which the local media do not rule out that Juan roman riquelme, vice president and sports director of Boca, take the opportunity to chat with the footballer and this trip will be decisive in defining his future.