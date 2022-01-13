Criticism of ‘Covers’ by Cat Power

Version discs have greatly contributed to the survival of Cat Power. When he was overwhelmed by the good acceptance of ‘Moon Pix’ in 1998, he decided to deliver a ‘The Covers Record’ (2000) that his label reluctantly accepted. Chan Marshall came to say that for her it was an important project that could connect with the audience. Today his version of ‘Sea of ​​Love’, a 1959 song by the recently deceased Phil Phillips, has turned out to be his most popular song.

The play was also important in the days of ‘Jukebox’ (2008). Cat Power suffered financial hardships after such a seminal album ‘The Greatest’ (2006), and those revisions by Liza Minnelli, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell and herself breathed new life into it as the final editorial line and funding to create ‘Sun arrived. ‘(2012), a jewel of modern folk. This ‘Covers’ that is released just one week after the artist turns 50, can therefore be understood as a transition album towards another fundamental album of her own songs, but also as one that can leave one of her recordings that most “Connect with the audience.” After all, it is made up of issues that have affected him especially from his childhood to the present day.

One of the successes of ‘Covers’ is the recovery of ‘It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels’, the first Billboard country number 1 to be sung by a solo woman, Kitty Wells. We are now in 1952 and the unequivocal message is feminist (“it is a shame that women are blamed (…) whenever a heart has been broken, it has been the fault of a man”). This song takes Cat Power back to her teens, when she discovered her rummaging through some lost tapes. It appears in a truly captivating final leg of the album, amid the gracious piano of The Replacements’ ‘Here Comes a Regular’, reminiscent of the penniless days in New York as a 20-year-old; or the beautiful ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ by Billie Holiday, one of her grandmother’s favorite songs.

‘Covers’ works very well as a high-contrast album when, between acoustic songs like ‘These Days’ by Jackson Browne for Nico (“don’t confront me with my faults / I hadn’t forgotten them”), lighter songs like “It Wasn ‘t God’ or terrifying like the ‘I Had a Dream Joe’ of Nick Cave’s ‘Henry’s Dream’ era, of biblical tension. Iggy Pop’s ‘Endless Sea’ also appears in that second part of the album because it came out in a movie that Cat Power loves, ‘Dogs In Space’, starring the INXS singer, while the first part of the album is rather dedicated to modern compositions.

He opens’ Covers’ and one of his most popular recordings will be for obvious reasons a review of Frank Ocean’s’ Bad Religion ‘, swinging piano capturing all his despair over the existence of God and the drift of the world (‘ We could never make them love / we’re stuck in the mud / praying to the invisible up there / take to the streets if you can / just overcome these demons, can you? »). There is a version of ‘White Mustang’ by her friend Lana del Rey, and perhaps the most striking pick is ‘Pa Pa Power’ by the Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields band Dead Man’s Bones, which was linked to the Occupy Wall Street movement. It’s the most pop song on the album, with that twilight plucking (and The xx).

It goes without saying that these songs serve to exorcise demons and that is why Cat Power has returned to cover herself. In ‘Covers’ he transforms his 2006 song ‘Hate’ into ‘Unhate’ because the original seemed too “anxious”: now the phrase “I hate myself and I want to die” is written in the past tense. I’d say “thank goodness” if it weren’t for the fact that he’s one of the most questioned subjects on an album in which the gods are rather Nick Cave, The Pogues and Bob Seger, with an exquisite combination of blues, folk, country and occasionally trip-hop or funk on the bass. The world shakes with the piano of ‘Against the Wind’, and stops forever when the beat and tambourine of the minimalist ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ emerge.