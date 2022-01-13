Corey Hawkins, from television to film nonstop

Today it reaches Apple TV + The tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen. It stars Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, while Corey hawkins plays Macduff, a key role in the Macbeth story. We spoke with him to find out more details about his work and his beginnings in the cinema.

—Before talking about the movie, the first thing I want to ask you is when did you know you wanted to be an actor. Did you have a favorite actor or reference?

“I don’t think I really considered it until I finished high school; I went to another school and there I made the decision. Yes, since I was little I knew that I was going to do something associated with art, because I liked sports, but I was never good (laughs). Then I thought about being a lawyer, but later I figured that as an actor I could play one on television.

“How did you get into the industry?”

“When I graduated I had several other jobs, fighting it in New York, trying to find my identity.” When the power to live from this finally passed, it was preceded by being in many off-Broadway plays, doing theater without pay, until my first job with a “license” was in Iron Man 3, a small role with Robert Downey Jr. , and then everything was arranged so that I could dedicate myself to this. Being on a Marvel set is different, they don’t give you much time before your dialogues. I remember, in fact, writing them on a piece of tissue paper in case I forgot; It was a good way to get to the movies.

“You’ve participated in Romeo and Juliet before, what does it mean to you to be able to play Shakespeare?”

“It’s like the Olympics, and doing it well is a great job, especially when you’re with Denzel, Frances or Joel, it feels so different.”

—Joel brings a particular vision of history, with performances filmed with great close-ups, little set design, how was the work on the set?

—Joel made us all find a tone so that we all speak in the same language. I worked with many great directors such as Michael Bay or Spike Lee, I am fortunate for that, and to see their ways of working, understanding how each one approaches the jobs. In the movie we had a lot of rehearsals, Denzel and Frances even more. It was a legendary experience.

“How did you prepare your interpretation of Macduff from rehearsals?”

—I think the key was that we had fun, but we could also see how far to go with the papers. We were at a table, reading everyone’s papers, because many of the English actors were not there and that allowed us to understand how the text worked, we played a lot and we tried many things as well. And that’s where I think this unique piece of film came from.