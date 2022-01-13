Connor, the son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, unrecognizable after changing his look

Connor cruise, the 26-year-old adopted son of Tom cruise and Nicole Kidman, has shared his new look on his Instagram account, with which many have found it difficult to identify him. Neither he nor his sister Isabella lead a very public life, since both have decided not to take in their parents’ footsteps with a career in Hollywood.





Connor Cruise after his makeover | Instagram (@theconnorcruise)

He himself was surprised at how different he was when he shaved his hair and trimmed his beard, adding to the image: “New face, who is it?” And is that the young man usually wears a much longer beardas well as hair. Just a few weeks ago he shared a day of fishing, his favorite hobby, and in the image we can see him with a very different look.

Both Connor and Isabella, his older sister, They were adopted by the marriage of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Connor was adopted shortly after he was born, in 1995, and his sister in 1992.

Both were raised in the Church of Scientology and various sources claim that to this day they remain “fully dedicated Scientologists like Tom.”

“Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the main center of the church. He is still a DJ, but he has also become a great fisherman. He is content to live a quieter life,” said a source close to People magazine.

Regarding the relationship with his mother, Nicole Kidman, the Oscar winner confessed to the Australian magazine Who in 2018 that supports your children, even if you disagree with them following in Tom’s footsteps into Scientology.

“They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it is my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that is what I believe: that it does not matter what you do. Son, the child has love and has to know that there is love available here for him. ”

