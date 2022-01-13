CONACYT offers scholarship for medical specialties in Cuba

Karla Rodriguez

Torreon, Coahuila / 13.01.2022 12:35:57





The higher education in Mexico only about 30% of the population obtains it. It is for this reason that the country soughtto encourage study of those who have not had the opportunity and helps those who have finished their college careers to learn more and prepare to provide the best for the nation.

As part of the institutional actions aimed at increasing capacities in specific and priority fields of health in Mexico, the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) announces the opening of Call for Scholarships Conacyt-Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, in its third period, through which will be granted support for Mexican health professionals who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba full-time.

Candidates must have degree, professional license in medicine and having accredited the 45th National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021. It should be noted that before integrating the academic and administrative documents to the Conacyt scholarship application file, they must carry out the legalization process before one of the consulates of the Embassy of Cuba in Mexico, comment on a post given by the same dependency.

Scholarships awarded through the Conacyt Postgraduate Scholarship and Quality Support program will be assigned based on the score obtained by the applicants in the ENARM record, and are subject to budget sufficiency. Acceptance of applications will start on Monday. January 10, 2022 and will remain open until January 17 of this year at 11:59 p.m.. The results will be published from February 3, 2022.

There are 13 medical specialties offered by face-to-face study programs in Cuba: Pathological anatomy; Hygiene and Epidemiology; Intensive and Emergency Medicine; Ophthalmology, and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory); General Surgery; Medical Genetics; Geriatrics; Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine; Internal Medicine; Pneumology; Psychiatry, and Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The beneficiaries they must formally express their commitment to be full-time students and maintain satisfactory academic results and performance throughout your study program. In addition, at the end of the validity of the scholarship and the chosen study program, Scholars must return to Mexico to contribute to the health and well-being of the country.

For more information, those interested can contact the Subdirectorate of Scholarships Abroad, through the emails christelle.lazareno@conacyt.mx and becasext@conacyt.mx