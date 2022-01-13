Complete winning numbers HERE for Draw 4729 for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

READY RESULTS | The winning numbers of the Manizales Lottery Wednesday, January 12, 2022 have already been drawn. Draw No. 4729 produced great winners who will win important prizes in this game from Colombia. All the details HERE.

The winning number of the Manizales Lottery was: 4851 series 086.

All the results of the Manizales Lottery They will be announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, as soon as the draw ends. It will start from 23.00 hours of Colombia

This game of the Colombian Lottery takes place every Wednesday at the same time, except on holidays. In those cases, the drawing is postponed to the next business day.

Among the large number of prizes offered by this raffle, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry with an interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

This draw will take place from 23.00 Colombian time. All results will be announced HERE as soon as the game is over.

Plan of prizes and dry millionaires for the winner in the Manizales Lottery

What are the days and hours of the Manizales Lottery?

The Manizales Lottery draws are held every Wednesday starting at 22.30 Colombia time.