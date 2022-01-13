Club León: Getafe would free José Juan Macías who seeks to have minutes

And he continues to kill her, the theme Jose Juan Macías He again gave something to talk about in the national context, where it is known that the Mexican attacker has very few opportunities to continue belonging to the Getafe from The league from Spain.

The newspaper ‘Record‘published on Tuesday a note in which the “need for minutes” by the former player of the Club Leon and of the Chivas Striped from Guadalajara.

With less and less minutes played with the club based in Madrid And at just 22 years old, Macías is forced to look for new opportunities since he is occupying the number five place in terms of forwards in the squad of said team.

They count

Macías with Getafe.



The newspaper recalled the date on which ‘JJ’ was signed (July 5, 2021) and from there it makes a count of the opportunities that Michel Gonzalez gave him when he served as Getafe strategist until the arrival and null participation that he has with the current helmsman Quique Sánchez Flores.

The Turkish Enes Unal and Sandro Ramírez seem fixed for Quique and when one of them has failed due to injury, the Madrid coach has used Jaime Mata and, to a lesser extent, Darío Poveda.

The opportunity?

Macías with León.



In these cases, it is well known that his current club could well break the loan he has with Chivas to free the player and thus allow him to look for some other option due to how demanding football is in the ‘Old Continent’ , your easy way out would be Mexico.

That is when the possibility of seeing him again in a club in the city would be opened. League Mx, being an option the Club León itself, that although according to Ariel holan not looking for a player like Macias, the need for an attacker ‘virtually’ opens up a chance.