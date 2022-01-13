Citibanamex will continue normal operations in the coming months, confirms ABM

The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) ruled out that the retail banking operation of Banamex will be modified before the announcement of Citi to sell it.

In an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga in Formula Radio, Daniel Becker Feldman, president of the ABM detailed that it is a process in which the operation of Citibanamex to be continue.

“We must be sure that during this process everything will remain the same and that the group that buys will be a group that has all the credentials to be able to keep an asset such as Banamex“, He pointed.

He recalled that years ago a similar change had already been seen when Citi bought Banamex.

“Years ago, there was a group that bought Banamex, which was Citi, in 2001 and what happened to the savers, to the clients? Nothing, nothing happened, the bank continued to operate. It is also important to note that this process will last a few months and in that time, it will continue to operate as Citibanamex Well, once the transaction is carried out, the deposits of the Mexicans will be safeguarded ”.

He assured that it is a global strategy of the banking group and that has already been observed in other countries of the world.

“I rather think that this responds to a global strategy and is consistent with what CitiBank is doing around the world and Mexico is not going to be an exception,” he said.

He noted that it is not about good or bad news but of a decision corporate.

“I would not see it as either good news or bad news, if the statement is read it indicates that this is due to an institutional strategy that the new CEO has, who has just taken office 6 or 8 months ago and she has defined that Citi’s global strategy is not to have retail banking and only attend to those concepts that are at the heart of Citi’s operation, which are the institutional business and investment banking, and it is a decision that had already been made and that has been carried out in 13 Asian countries ”, he explained.

He stressed that it is still expected to be defined what will be the process and the form of valuation of the strategic sale, since it monetizes an extremely interesting operation.

“I think we are anticipating some elements that we do not know about and I do not think it will be an auction because it is a serious institution with one of the most recognized brands at the national level and I am not sure that they are going to auction off the assets although they will. It is true that they are selling everything ”, he explained.

For Becker feldman It is a complex decision, but that it is relevant and that in countries like the United States it is essential to make it known.

“These decisions are very difficult to digest because the strategic part of how to communicate because that for CitiGroup in the United States is a relevant event that they have to communicate and what they did, from my point of view, was that they first decided to announce the decision and, Later, they wanted to announce to their clients that they do not have to be nervous, that the operation is still in Banamex and that, in due course, when there is a potential buyer group, that they will have to pass all the sieves that are requested so that someone can owning and operating a bank, especially a bank with these characteristics ”.

He detailed which are the assets that the sale announced by Citibanamex.

“Citi has decided to sell Banamex including the banking license and they, from what I understand, will request a new banking license for their corporate and investment banking operation and are going to divest themselves of their retail business, afore, and the insurance company and the branch network and there will be some group, we do not know who it is because the process has not even started, that is going to buy the bank with the brand and that is what we know, “he said.

On whether there will be a change of Name or modification to your business name indicated that this data is still unknown.

“Unless the owner decides that he wants to change the name, although it is most likely that the bank will remain with the name of Banamex, this is what common sense indicates, although we do not know who the buyers will be, the process has not even started, They have announced it but there is still no formal process for interested parties to intervene ”, he highlighted.

Finally, he explained that in Mexico there are financial groups that operate in a similar way, that is, only through large transactions.