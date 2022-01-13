Citibanamex: what will happen to the payment of customer debts and savings

Customers at a Citibanamex branch in Mexico City. (Photo. Reuters/Henry Romero/File)

Following the recent announcement of the sale of Citibanamex in the country, a series of doubts have been generated around the subject, one of them related to the debts or savings that the clients have in the bank branch.

According to Citigroup, a financial company based in New York, United States, the choice of this change is part of a “strategic renewal”, since they will open their horizons to another wholesale, banking and investment business model.

“The decision to exit the consumer banking and corporate banking businesses in Mexico is fully aligned with the principles of our new strategic vision – it will allow us to allocate resources to opportunities aligned with the main strengths of citi, as well as our competitive advantages, and we will be able to focus on businesses that benefit from connecting with our global network. In turn, it will allow us to further simplify our bank,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi in a statement. release.

Stock image. A Citibanamex branch in Mexico City. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero/File)

But with said sale, do we no longer pay debts?

According to company directors, the modification will not in any way alter customer accounts in any way, so those who have some debt they will have to continue making their contributions as they have been doing to date.

And it is that once there is a buyer of the firm, it will acquire the clients’ payroll accounts, mortgages, insurance, credit cards, among others.

“There will be no changes. Both customers and employees can be sure that there will be no damage.” “There will not be the slightest impact” on its employees and clients, so they will be able to continue using their payroll and credit cards as they do today without doing any paperwork, said Citi’s director of institutional development, Alberto Gómez.

In this regard, Mark Mason, Citi’s Chief Financial Officer, announced that: “the strategic renewal that Citi has undertaken will result in a stronger, more focused bank.”

Which means that despite the decision, Citibanamex will not disappear from the country, it will simply pass into the hands of someone else, that is, it will have a new leader.

(Photo: Citibanamex)

The sale includes the “Banamex” brand, branches, ATMs, buildings in the Historic Center (such as the Iturbide Palace), and of course, customer accounts: whether payroll, credit card or mortgage. , auto and SMEs, as well as the business of the Retirement Fund Administrator (Afore) and insurance.

What will happen to the resources saved in the Citi Afore?

First, it will be important to remember that the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afore) are in charge of safeguarding the savings of the workers during their working life until they are delivered in the form of a pension.

In that sense, and after the sale of the bank branch, it was announced that there will be no affectation, that is, the savings must remain intact and there will be no increase in commissions of this Afore, which handles a commission of 0.57% so far.

The manner and times in which Citi will carry out the exit of consumer banking and business banking operations in Mexico, which may include a sale or a stock market operation, will be determined by Citi, and will be aligned with the objective to maximize value for its shareholders and strengthen both the businesses that Citi will be exiting and those that it will retain.

The exit process will be subject to various conditions and approvals, including regulatory approvals that are applicable in both the United States and Mexico.

