Christopher Nolan and Keanu Reeves could make a movie together

It would be shocking if two Hollywood talents such as director Christopher Nolan and actor Keanu Reeves were to join.

Currently, the actor Keanu reeves he is in the prime of his film career. Since the fourth installment of Matrix, one of the most important science fiction sagas of the last 20 years and will also John Wick 4 and 5. While Christopher Nolan is preparing his next film entitled Oppenheimer, although he is already thinking about future projects.

Christopher Nolan Y Keanu reeves met recently to talk about working together, although it won’t be in Oppenheimer. Since that movie already has many stars like Florence pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. like Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as leslie groves, Rami Malek, Josh hartnett Y Benny safdie.

This new project could be science fiction and action in the purest style Source (2010) or Tenet (2020). As Christopher Nolan wants to repeat the impact and success it had Matrix in 1999 and that is why he knows that the participation of an actor such as Keanu reeves. The funny thing is that the director does not usually anticipate his projects so much and usually finishes one to continue with the next. So you must have a lot of interest in this new story.

Will it be the jump of both to the Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios?

For now, there is very little information about the film you intend to make Christopher Nolan with Keanu reeves, but since it ended very badly with Warner Bros. who are the ones who own the rights to the films of Dc comics. The director could go to the competition and make a Marvel Studios movie, more specifically about Silver Surfer, a character with whom he has also been related to Keanu reeves and that could be spectacular. Since it would be a mixture of action, science fiction, space travel and they can also add transcendental philosophy that both show off.

Let’s hope that soon the movie will be revealed that could bring together Christopher Nolan Y Keanu Reeves.