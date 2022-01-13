Chris Hemsworth congratulates his brother Liam with a photo showing pecs | Love 40

Chris Hemsworth has become the inspiration for millions of people. Its most iconic character, Thor, is an inspiring figure for boys and girls around the world. Many want to follow in his footsteps.

The truth is that not only these boys and girls are the ones who have taken Chris as an example, since we are sure that his little brother Liam exactly the same thing happens to him. Who has not ever received advice from an older family figure?

In fact, the two have shown that they have an indestructible (and a lot of fun) bond. Proof of this is the congratulations that the Hemsworth middleweight has made to Liam on Instagram. Of course, in the photo he appears without a shirt and demonstrating that showing his muscles is something that the family seems to carry in their blood.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth. I hope this year you finally get fit and take care of yourself”Chris jokes in the photo gallery description. In addition, it adds a discount code for Chris’s own platform that precisely helps to get users in shape. At the moment there is no response from Liam, who turns 31 this January 13, but we are sure that some laugh will have released.

Chris and Liam have another brother: Luke. He is the oldest of the Hemsworths and is also an actor. He played Nathan Tyson on the series Neighbors. With him, both brothers also have a very good relationship. In fact, they have appeared more than once together on the red carpet of a presentation to show that they are a team of three.

One of Chris’s most prominent roles, besides Thor, is the one he played in the film Tyler rake from Netflix. So much so that in October 2021, the actor returned to filming for the second part of this story. And not only that, but he proved to have had an incredible physical change for this project.

For his part, the birthday boy has stood out for his recent role in the Amazon Prime Video series, Most Dangerous Game, which premiered in April 2020. And you, would you like to see them share a screen in 2022? We would love it!