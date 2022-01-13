Cholesterol: 2 Fruits That Lower Your Blood Levels

The cholesterol and triglycerides They are a type of fat that is found naturally in the human body. Its function is to give energy to our body to carry out all the daily tasks. However, its presence in excess can be harmful and cause cardiovascular and other affectations. chronic diseases.

The main factor in defining blood cholesterol levels is the feeding. Therefore, improve our habits and have a balanced diet it is essential to avoid problems related to this disease.

Along with the food we eat, taking natural drinks It is also a great complement, which helps arlower cholesterol levels and triglycerides, in addition to strengthening the immune system. Also, consuming fruits on a daily basis will cleanse our body.

Among all the fruits, there are two that serve especially for lower cholesterol levels and triglycerides in the blood. We talk about the Apple and the grape.

What fruits help lower cholesterol?

Fruits that lower cholesterol levels

The first fruit that has great properties to lower cholesterol is the Apple. They provide fiber to the body and contain compounds such as quercetin, a natural plant chemical with effects antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. They also have pectin, a type of soluble fiber that lowers LDL cholesterol.

Harvard University studies explained that the consumption of fresh apples whole lowers triglycerides and bad cholesterol. But in addition to that, it also prevents constipation, strengthens the intestinal flora and helps protect the immune system.

Apples are a great addition to your daily diet

On the other hand are the grapes that, in addition to reducing cholesterol, increases beneficial bacteria in the intestine. Consuming a cup of grapes a day, for four weeks, will reduce cholesterol between 5.9 and 7.6 percent.

In addition to this, the grapes prevent heart disease, are a fruit rich in fiber and antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects. But it must be taken into account that the consumption of these two foods must go hand in hand with a healthy, balanced diet free of sugars, bad fats and flours.

Grapes lower blood cholesterol levels

High cholesterol and triglycerides: These fruits will help you lower your levels