Cheaters invade the island of Fortnite

Cheats have always been one of the great problems to solve in any type of online game and Fortnite was not going to be the exception. Right now it is one of the main drawbacks of battle royale.

And is that the island has been filled with cheaters, thus preventing thousands of players from enjoying the game. Without going any further, streamers like Ninja or Courage They are having problems playing games with these types of players.

Although the battle royale has a system anti-cheatsIt seems that it is not enough to placate this new band of cheaters. These use tricks such as being able to fly or being immortal, which makes it almost impossible to combat them.

We leave you a sample CouRage video showing how difficult it is to deal with cheaters no matter what skill you have playing:

However, this is not the only problem in the game right now, since A bug in the skins has been reported by many players. Reddit users have protested a bug that changes them within the game and only shows the default outfits.

No matter what skin you wear, the one that comes by default in Fortnite will be seen. Obviously, the players have not sat down well with this, since one of the main purposes of the game is to collect skins and wear them in games.





For now Fortnite has not communicated anything officially. So we have to wait for a new update patch to be able to see these problems solved.