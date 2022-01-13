Charging stations with which to revive all your gadgets at once

Charging stations are a convenient way to revive multiple electronic devices at the same time. Photo: Amazon.

Now that many manufacturers have encouraged not to include the power charger with their cell phones, many users are trying to optimize the use of chargers so as not to buy excessively and not be left without the option of recharging the battery of any of their devices. The solution? The charging stations.

These products have become increasingly popular among consumers, since in addition to allowing several devices to be recharged at once, it allows us to have an orderly view of our devices as a stand, which is quite interesting.

In the market we will find many models, although most focus on offering a complete solution for the Apple user who has an iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch. Ultimately, it’s about unifying cables, reducing the number of chargers to one, and getting an uncluttered view of our quirky temple of technology.

Models to consider

There are countless models for sale, and practically almost all share the same characteristics. Even so, we leave you with a selection of the most interesting options that you can buy at the best price.

KAMYSEN 6-in-1 Charger

Loading station. Photo: Amazon

This complete model includes two loading zones (some wireless and one with cable) to be able to place two cell phones at the same time, in addition to a Apple watch and ones AirPods. The most interesting thing about this model is that it has a rotating area where you can place three different types of cables, thus being able to place very different devices regardless of the connector they use.

NTONPOWER 6-port charging station

Loading station. Photo: Amazon

This charging base is somewhat different, since it is a small rack in which we will insert the devices to be able to connect a charging cable to each one. The idea is that if we have many devices (tablets and phones basically) we can place them here comfortably.

Continue reading the story

Charging station for Apple Pencil

Loading station. Photo: Amazon

In addition to taking care of the battery of your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods case, this charging station also has a connector to insert the Apple Pencil first generation. Ideal for those who are constantly drawing.

Lecone Charging station

Loading station. Photo: Amazon

If the classic black plastic models do not convince you, this Lecone model proposes a fabric lined design that will allow you to have a much more pleasant appearance that perhaps combines with your office.

It allows you to charge a cell phone and AirPods with wireless charging, in addition to offering the space for the official Apple Watch charger.

Why is the Apple Watch charger not included?

Apple has always been quite closed when it comes to sharing its designs and technologies, so that is the reason why charging station manufacturers cannot include a built-in charging base for the Apple Watch.

The solution offered by all is to design a hole in which to place the original Apple watch cable, hence many models have a hole prepared for it.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Drunk driver runs over police in Aguascalientes while avoiding arrest