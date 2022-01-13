Centro Arte Alameda billboard from January 13 to 16

With one of the most difficult ceremonies of the last time, this Sunday January 9th a new delivery of the Golden Globes. All this far from the red carpet, awards and emblematic party that is the prelude to the awards Oscar, because the ceremony was not broadcast as usual and was back in controversy due to the lack of diversity among the members of its jury, which led to a boycott of the awards that ended up delivering this version in a more limited way.

Despite this, the awards were announced minute by minute through its official website, something very different from the tradition of each year, so we leave you the list of winners below:

MOVIE THEATER

Best Movie, Drama:

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

Best Actor in a Movie, Drama:

Will Smith (King Richard)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Movie, Drama:

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … BOOM!

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy, or Musical:

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Best Director:

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best screenplay:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)

Best Supporting Actor:

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Supporting Actress:

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Soundtrack:

The French Dispatch

Charm

The Power Of The Dog

Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song:

King Richard, ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Charm, ‘Two Caterpillars’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, ‘Down To Joy’ – Van Morrison

Respect, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Best Animated Film:

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film:

Drive My Car

Compartment No 6

The hand of god

To hero

Parallel Mothers

TV

Best Series, Drama:

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best Actor in a Series, Drama:

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actress in a Series, Drama:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Series, Musical or Comedy:

Hacks

The Great

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actor in a Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Best Actress in a Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Best Limited Television Movie or Series:

The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

Best Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Raheem (The Serpent)

Best Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From A Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Sarah Snook (Succession)