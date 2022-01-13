“Censorship is the norm in Cuba,” declared Cuban-American artist Coco Fusco in an article published on the Letras Libres portal and in Nacla: Report on the Americas.

“The Cuban government systematically accuses artists and journalists of conspiring against the State, creating a climate of persecution and fear,” said Fusco.

The article mentions a variety of acts of harassment against Cuban artists, beginning with Hamlet Lavastida, who was arrested in Havana upon his return from Berlin after his proposal to stamp Cuban pesos with logos of opposition movements became known. They claimed that she was an “agent of imperialism” and that she wanted to lead the July 11 demonstrations. A “Cold War comic” commented Fusco.

The regime’s goal has been to “blame the artists” for the 11J protests. But Fusco said the demonstrations were sparked by videos shared on Facebook by ordinary Cubans, “as Carla Colomé explained in her essay, ‘July 11 in San Antonio de los Baños: What is seen / What is not seen’ “.

Regarding the regime’s tactics, Fusco recalled that Lavastida was pressured to confess that he was being “handled” by two foreigners: his son’s Polish mother and Coco Fusco herself, an accusation that she firmly rejected:

“The mother of Lavastida’s son, Aga Gratkiewicz, works in real estate and has never been an employee of the Polish government, and I do not work for the NDI. I am a Cuban-American artist, writer, and university professor. Since the 1980s , I have conducted research on the island and collaborated with Cuban artists on films, exhibitions and cultural exchanges. I have never applied for funding from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In 2014, I taught in Brazil with a Fulbright scholarship funded by the State Department from the United States, and in 1989 I gave a lecture on Latin cinema in Brazil under the auspices of the United States Information Agency. As an artist, I have received funding from various European, Latin American, and Middle Eastern government agencies in the form of commissions and fees, neither of which would lead most people to conclude that I have been forced to serve the interests of any government. “

“Cubans,” he added, “are subject to laws that criminalize dissenting opinions and criminalize financial support from organizations related to US government agencies. If a Cuban artist or journalist receives a payment from an entity financed by the United States government for a single text, performance or work of art, their entire professional life will become politically suspicious. “

“Any cultural producer who expresses critical opinions regarding the policies and practices of the Cuban government is susceptible to being singled out as an enemy of the State,” lamented Fusco. It is as if the Communist Party “should have the exclusive right to speak on behalf of the Cuban people and that if citizens do not submit to the leadership of the party they will allow themselves to be carried away by foreign interests or by the so-called Miami mafia,” said Fusco.

“It is an argument that denies Cubans the capacity for independent judgment,” said Fusco.

“The more the Cuban government exercises power over artists through violence, the more artists and intellectuals will identify with victims from outside their environment who suffer similar mistreatment,” said Fusco at the end of his article.

However, he also warned that “the recent decision to drop cases against a handful of highly educated and white artists, while dozens of poor protesters of color face long prison terms, is being criticized by activists as a measure designed to exacerbate class and race divisions, thus distancing artists from ordinary Cubans ”.