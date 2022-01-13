Celta tried to sign Diego Lainez before Betis, but the Mexican market is very expensive: Mouriño

The president of Celta acknowledged that there is a follow-up to Liga MX players, but its price is high compared to those in South America

Carlos Mouriño revealed that in addition to Nestor Araujo Y Orbelín Pineda, in the past has had approaches to sign other Mexican players, including Diego lainez, but added that the Aztec market is more expensive than that of South America and that means that there are few footballers from this country in Europe.

The president of the Celta Vigo He said that in Spanish LaLiga, a specific follow-up is given to many Liga MX players, but sometimes the economic barrier is a difficult obstacle for most clubs to overcome, except those with great economic power.

Carlos Mouriño stressed how expensive the Mexican footballer is compared to that of South America ESPN

“I think there is a lot of interest, what happens is that the Mexican market must be recognized that for this middle market of ours it is an expensive market, we must not deny it, it is reality. A player in Mexico, We were also dealing with (Diego) Lainez before he took over Betis, we were with several Mexican players and indeed it is a market, compared to other markets, a bit high. That may prevent more Mexican players from being here, but not because of quality, that’s why Mexican players here in Spain are very followed but later it is difficult to be able to bring them in due to these economic difficulties, which I repeat, the market is perhaps a little higher Mexican than Brazilian, than Uruguayan, than Argentine. We are not talking about figures already 100 percent consecrated or of great teams that can pay large amounts, we are talking about the general average of the European leagues “, said Mouriño in an interview with ESPN.

“There are particular cases. For (Hirving) Lozano they paid a lot of money and it was worth it, he later showed that it was worth it, so it is not the same, we are not talking about that type of case, but about the case of the player who has to come here to see if he adapts Let’s see if he answers and see if he plays, then there is a lot of difference from those countries that I named Mexico, there is a lot, “he added.



Mouriño mentioned that although Celta is 10 points behind European positions, the board expects the team to have a great second half of the season and may even qualify for the Europa League.

“Our aspiration is always the maximum, but we always think, and we said, that 10 years in the First Division is better than one year playing Europe, but that does not mean that we are not thinking about playing Europe. But we know of our possibilities, we know of our quality and we believe that we are at a time when we can take a leap up or stay in no man’s land (half a table) as we are practically now ”, he commented.

“Hopefully with this incorporation (Orbelín Pineda) and if some other little thing can be done (another reinforcement) we will make that leap up and let’s look up, because the problem that Celta is having is one of tremendous irregularity, which makes some impressive games and there are others who do not know if they are playing or not playing, they practically disappear a little from the field of play, then that irregularity It is costing us points, but the team is alive and the team can still achieve very good results and we hope it will achieve them ”.