Celta, pending the nationalization of Galhardo to register Orbelín

With the aim of Orbelín Pineda making his debut with Celta as soon as possible, the Spanish club hopes that Thiago Galhardo will obtain Italian nationality so that he can release the extra-community position

Celta de Vigo is still waiting for Brazilian striker Thiago Galhardo to achieve Italian nationality to free up an extra-community place and be able to register Mexican international Orbelín Pineda, his first winter signing, in LaLiga.

Orbelín Pineda became a new Celta player in the winter transfer market. @RCCelta

The former Porto Alegre International footballer traveled to Madrid on Wednesday to streamline the procedures to obtain dual nationality, with the aim that Argentine Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet can already have Pineda in next Wednesday’s match against Osasuna.

The other two extra-community positions are occupied by Argentine winger Franco Cervi and Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia.