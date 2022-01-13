CELEBRITY RECIPE 2022: This is Jennifer Aniston’s breakfast shake (Smoothie)

The actress Jennifer Aniston has spent the last 30 years in the limelight, starring in everything from Friends until Along Came Polly.

Although she no longer adheres to any strict diet or has rules about food, the yoga enthusiast still makes healthy decisions about her well-being.

However, choosing nutritious foods doesn’t have to be boring. The actress shared some of her favorite breakfasts, and her signature breakfast shake is decadent and full of chocolate flavor.

When Aniston is working, her wake-up time may be 4 a.m. With such long days when on set, she makes healthy choices so that breakfast is the best it can be during the day.

It turns out that the star of Friends You are a creature of habit when it comes to your breakfast choices. He shared his exclusive breakfasts with Bon Appetit. She revealed, “I have three different ones. Sometimes it’s a smoothie (bananas, cherries, some kind of protein powder, almonds, cocoa powder, and all kinds of weird antioxidants that I can’t remember) with almond milk.”

“Other times I make eggs too easy: I break them into a bowl and add a white or two and pour it all into the pan for more protein without too much age from the yolk. I’ll have it with avocado toast dusted with olive oil and salt. and pepper. The other option is oatmeal with beaten egg whites right at the end. “

Jennifer Aniston’s Breakfast Shake Ingredients

When it comes down to it, Aniston’s Signature Breakfast Shake is packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, but there’s also some chocolate decay in the shake.

The Morning Show star uses cocoa flavored protein powder, chocolate stevia, chocolate almond milk, and maca powder for a delicious chocolate flavor. A handful of ice