Cardi B proudly shows that she has a mustache and that she bleaches the private parts of her body

When it comes to talking about your body hair,Cardi B not afraid to speak!

The 29-year-old rapper spoke without preamble about the beauty on the upper part of the lips a few days ago, and went to her Instagram account where through a couple of stories she decided to tell her followers about her “mustache”.

The artist proudly displayed her facial hair in a clip, telling the camera: “Mustache is mustache. They said if you have a mustache, you have a good vagina, so purr. “

The star, who appeared to have no makeup in the video, paired a pink hair scarf with a pale blue sweater and curve-hugging boots.

Although it seems that the rapper is leaving the hair above her lips for now, since she is certainly no stranger to waxing. The star has previously documented her waxing multiple times, sharing Instagram stories while screaming in pain.

In April 2020, for example, the “WAP” performer shared a video of herself receiving hair removal on her private parts, summarizing her laser session as, “Today is pain day.”

The Grammy winner documented another painful beauty day a few years ago, when she took to Instagram Stories as her lips were waxed and her intimate part discolored, and she saved her followers few details while documenting the process.

“I’m in my crib to have my vagina bleached, my armpits bleached, because you know sometimes we just shave fast and everything, and your vagina gets a little darker and everything,” she said, before adding that “it doesn’t. ”. “I don’t believe in body whitening” in general, only for specific places like “armpit or vagina, maybe your butt.”

Last year, it appears that the star was looking for a less painful way to wax and asked her Twitter followers in April 2021 if anyone had tried “that sugar waxing thing,” adding: “It’s supposedly less painful than [sic] the real wax and I really need to know now before I book an appointment or is it the same? “