Camilo reveals the name of the Puerto Rican artist from his new collaboration and Camila Cabello does not give credit | Music

Camilo has become one of the most listened to artists of our time. His songs have traveled to every corner of the planet to become the soundtrack of millions of people. As well. The artist promises to bring new hits in 2022.

Camilo appeared on social media a few hours ago to announce that his next collaboration would arrive in just a few days, and that it would be with a Puerto Rican music legend. The Colombian sowed the mystery and his followers began to share their bets. Who would it be?

Now Camilo has cleared up all doubts and has revealed the name of the artist and the day when we will be able to listen to this new musical union. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than Wisin. Without a doubt, a legend in international music. But that is not all. We will listen to this collaboration this Friday January 14. The countdown has begun!

“Good morning. Wisin and Camilo. This Friday!”says the Colombian on his Instagram account. Artists of the stature of Camila Cabello They cannot get out of their amazement after learning the name that was shrouded in mystery. It has appeared among the responses of the publication with some emojis celebrating the news, flames of fire and one surprised.

“Brother thank you for dreaming with me. I love this project, on Friday it is a success 🌎🤝”Wisin himself says also among the answers. Guaynaa and Ricardo Montaner are others who have shared their emotion.

Many have already dared to title this union as “the collaboration of the year”. They are not lacking in reason considering that they are two leading artists of the old and new generation. In addition, we are sure that the song will arrive loaded with good vibes and a lot of rhythm, two elements that its fans need right now.

At the moment we will have to wait for this Friday, January 14, to listen to it and find out what its title is. In addition, it will arrive with a video clip, or at least that is what Camilo himself made very clear with the announcement of this collaboration. And you, do you want to hear the collaboration that you have prepared with Wisin?

Start the count down!