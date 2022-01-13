Camila Sodi reveals her yoga exercise routine for a flat stomach and perfect glutes

Camila Sodi reveals one of her secrets to have a flat abdomen and perfect buttocks, the best thing is that it is a yoga routine that you can do at home, so take note of this practice that in addition to strengthening the body, it will also relax your muscles and It will guide you to calm your thoughts.

Camila Sodi reveals her routine to have an impact body

Through her Instagram gutter, the actress shared a publication in which she is seen with an interesting posture to relax and strengthen her body. “My older sister @fergonzalezv is my Bikram Yoga teacher and each class is a shedding of skin like a snake ?? I feel new ???? Thank you sister for working my mind and my body.”, He wrote in his post.

In addition, he added that in this version of yoga he also renews his energies and attracts positive vibes to his life, so we suspect that he usually includes this good practice in his day-to-day life. “This posture opens the heart ?? open hearts = open roads ??”, he commented.

What is Bikram Yoga?

The Bikram version, builds an exercise routine that controls breathing, this version combines various postures of the types of yoga so that in addition to working with body strength, you also control your thoughts and release some emotions. This is usually a 90 minute session in a 40 degree room to encourage perspiration.

The best thing about this proposal is that there are no levels, that is, you can be inexperienced and enjoy this class from beginning to end. So now you know, try Bikram Yoga in the style of Camila Sodi to have a firm body, as well as a healthy mind. You will be amazed at the benefits of this exercise!