Camila Cabello works with Yotuel on ‘Lola’, a new song

Camila Cabello continues to work on her long-awaited next studio album, ‘Familia’. An album with which the artist wants to pay tribute to her Cuban and Mexican roots, of which a preview is already known, ‘Don’t go Yet’.

After the success of ‘Camila’, her debut solo album and ‘Romance’, her second album, ‘Familia’ could be the artist’s most personal album. And not only because of the return to its origins, but as she herself has advanced on several occasions, the title of the album will be the concept that will accompany each of the songs.

“I believe that in this society where everything is focused on the individual, and the success of the individual, you experience more happiness when you are with other people; that’s the message of the album », expressed the artist during an interview with ‘Los 40’ carried out a few months ago.

I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of I’ll be home for Christmas – Luis MiRey did it first & in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn’t get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/YwmZcG63el – camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 7, 2021

Recently, Camila Cabello gave an interview to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, in which he talked about one of the most personal songs that his new studio album will contain. A song that he has also written with Yotuel, one of the Cuban artists of the moment, who recently won the Latin Grammy for best song of the year for ‘Patria y Vida’.

“For my last album I wanted to talk about my family, my roots, my heritage as a Cuban and Mexican woman. I wrote a song with the Cuban artist Yotuel called Lola. Speaking about the power of music, he has accompanied a movement that has given the Cuban people courage, for the first time in about 60 or 70 years, to take to the streets and fight [como parte de las protestas antigubernamentales que comenzaron el 11 de julio]. And for my mother, my grandparents and my cousins ​​to hear it and cry and say: ‘Damn it, it’s giving voice to our people,’ “said the artist during the interview.