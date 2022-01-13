Camila Cabello turns on the networks with her photo in a bikini

After the recent break with Shawn Mendes and a social media detox, Camila Cabello returned full of spirits and happy after enjoying a well-deserved vacation on the crystal-clear beaches of the Dominican Republic, one of the destinations most chosen by artists.

A few days before the end of 2021, Cabello anticipated the great break that was going to be given. “I’m going to do a little detox from the nets until the new year. I just want to spend a little less time on my cell phone this week. I love them, ”he commented.

Last year, the Cuban singer received numerous criticisms for her weight. However, Camila has received a huge wave of support after some photographs in sportswear have been the starting point to point her out.

“I was just running in the park, not bothering anyone, trying to get fit, to be healthy, and I was wearing a top that showed my gut and wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing as a normal person who does not put his stomach in all the time! “, Said the interpreter of” Señorita “.

Despite the great commotion, that has not been a reason for Camila to stop showing her curves through her official Instagram account. On the contrary, his response captivated countless people who felt identified with his words and since then he has become a benchmark for “body positive”.

“Being at war with your body is very old-fashioned. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite. And stretch marks. And fat. And we have to love each other, girls! ”, Added the singer.

After her return, Camila did not miss the opportunity to show off her curves with a black two-piece bikini.

“I have not published photos because I was a hashtag living life because I was in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC BABYYYYYY GO TO A TETEOOOOOO”, he wrote next to a photograph on board a yacht and with the sea in the background.

In less than a day the publication reached more than three million likes and numerous comments with compliments.

“Tremendous ABS !!!”, “The most beautiful Latina”, “I love you goddess”, “The most beautiful”, “What a great body!”, “Take the tips to achieve those abs!”, “You are beautiful” , “You look fantastic,” wrote some of Camila’s followers.

