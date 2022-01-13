Cameron Diaz celebrates 7 years of marriage to Benji Madden

Camero Diaz is on long tablecloths as she celebrates 7 years of marriage to her husband Benji Madden. The 49-year-old actress











“Today we are married 7 days, I always dreamed of having a family like this: happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional, full of passion and depth. Calling it a honeymoon doesn’t quite describe it. The only real challenge is having time to enjoy it, because life goes by fast when you’re happy. For always knowing that we are home. Happy Anniversary Cameron I love you,” Benji wrote on his Instagram account.

For his part, Cameron responded to the beautiful message, revealing his total love for the singer.

“You more and more every day. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional, passionate and deep = our love. I love you forever and always”, mentioned the Hollywood actress.

When did Cameron Diaz get married?

Undoubtedly Cameron Diaz proves that true love takes time to arrive, because the actress met the love of her life at 42 years old and became a mother for the first time at 47 years old.

It was in May 2014 that they officially started dating, which they kept secret and did not give details of their relationship to the media.

Less than a month into their courtship, the actress and the rocker decided to get engaged and on January 5, 2015, they got married.

“You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. Nobody compares [a él]. (…). We got married in our living room in front of our friends. We had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court,” Cameron revealed.

The actress assured that she knew what love is until she met Benji, at least that is how she expressed it in her dedication in her book: “The book of longevity: The science of aging, the biology of strength and the privilege of time ”.

“I never knew what love was until I found you. How could I live without your love, your friendship, your brilliant mind, your genius sense of humor, and your big, loving, beautiful heart? Thank you for being my best friend, my teacher, my partner in life. You inspire me every day with your courage and devotion. Thank you for all the support and encouragement in this book and all in life. I love you forever and ever,” Diaz wrote.

The couple currently has a daughter named Raddix Madden, who was born in 2020, five years after the start of their marriage.

