Britney Spears would write her memoirs after Jamie Lynn’s book

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 14:31:50





Britney Spears is slowly resuming his life after more than a decade of being under the constant vigilance of his father, unable to make their own decisions or enjoy your career and fortune. Although the singer freed herself from the legal guardianship that was imposed on her in 2008, she is still dealing with a media fight against his family, especially his sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

It is well known that there is a break between sisters Spears; It was Britney herself who confessed that no member of her family was willing to help her despite the injustices she suffered from her father. In the middle of the dispute, Pop princess He shared his wishes to write his memoirs, this after his sister published a controversial autobiography.

A few days ago, Jamie Lynn – known for starring in Zoey 101 – generated controversy after the launch of her book Things I Should Have Said, in which she covers passages from her childhood and early career, and as expected, the actress also made several references to Britney Spears.

The situation did not end there, because in the promotion of the book, Jamie Lynn spoke of the bad relationship he has with Britney, whom he said he loved and supported despite the misunderstandings that have arisen between them. He even claimed to be unaware of the origin of the conflict.

“When it started, I was 17 years old and about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. I wasn’t even focused on that. I was thinking about the fact that I was going to be a mother at 17,” Lynn assured.

Is Britney Spears already writing her book?

But the “Baby One More Time” singer was not silent once her younger sister’s book came to light. Through her Instagram account, the singer shared the image of a typewriter next to the following text: “Should I start at the beginning? ”

Let us remember that months ago the singer had already expressed her plans to take the passages of her life and the case of her tutelage to the field of literature, since Who better than her to tell her own story?

“I’m thinking of publishing a book next year, but I can’t quite make up my mind on the title. Maybe you can help me!”, noted in networks.

amtTo