Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for harassment and violating a restraining order

Britney Spears is once again in the middle of the controversy, although this time due to its ex-husband Jason Alexander who was arrested after declaring guilty of harassment and violating a restraining order Requested by a young woman whom he threatened to kill.

The first husband of the “Princess of pop”In January of last year threatened a woman named Lisa with break his neck and also her friend, so she requested a restriction order that Jason raped on more than one occasion.

Official documents indicate that last July Jason alexander once again threatened Lisa’s friend with breaking her neck if he did not stop seeing her, so the woman presented a complaint once again against the singer’s ex-husband.

However, that did not end the harassment as Alexander tried to enter Lisa’s house located in Tennessee; Furthermore, he himself confessed that he followed her home more than once, arguing that he wanted her to arrive safely.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram

Jason Alexander was sent to the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee, charged with violating a restraining order for aggravated harassment and they reported that his bail was set at $ 30,000, reported media such as TMZ. His hearing will be held on February 17.

Britney Spears’ shortest marriage

Jason Alexander was the first husband of the performer of “Toxic” and the wedding caused a stir, as the couple would have decided to go to a chapel in las vegas in 2004 to say “yes, I accept” in front of the altar after a night of partying.

The marriage lasted 55 hours and is considered one of the shortest of the show, although the reasons had not been released was the singer’s former attorney, Mark Goldberg, who revealed what happened that occasion.

Britney’s former defender revealed in an interview for the Daily Mail that it was the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, who upon learning of his daughter’s wedding traveled to Las Vegas and bought Jason a ticket, insisting that he move away and end their marriage.

Mark Goldberg noted that Jason would have been fooled by Britney’s mother and later he would have tried to contact the singer to talk about it, however, he could not communicate with her and found out about her engagement to dancer Kevin Federline.

