Breaks the US record with almost 146 thousand hospitalized by Covid-19 that includes 4 thousand 462 children

Editorial Office / Reform Agency / Europa Press

Washington / Copenhagen / Madrid / Beijing

The United States surpassed its record of hospitalizations for Covid-19 yesterday, with no end in sight to the skyrocketing increase in cases, falling staffing levels, and the difficulties of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge. coronavirus, The Washington Post reported.

Yesterday’s total of 145,982 people in U.S. hospitals with Covid-19, which includes 4,462 children, surpassed the record of 142,273 set on January 14, 2021, during the previous peak of the pandemic in this country.

But the highly transmissible Omicron variant threatens to destroy that landmark. If Omicron’s propagation models turn out to be accurate – even the researchers who produce them admit that forecasts are difficult during a pandemic – current numbers may seem small in just a few weeks. Disease modelers predict total hospitalizations in the range of 275,000 to 300,000 when the peak is reached, likely later this month.

As of Monday, Colorado, Oregon, Louisiana, Maryland and Virginia had declared public health emergencies or authorized crisis care standards, which allow hospitals and ambulances to restrict treatment when they cannot keep up with demand.

Nurses and other hospital staff continued to get sick, raising the patient-to-nurse ratio in some locations to high levels.

The Omicron variant of the virus still appears to cause less severe illness and fewer deaths, and vaccines and reinforcements remain strongholds against both.

But the large number of cases among unvaccinated people, as well as new cases, are putting pressure on intensive care units and hospital covid wards anyway, even when there are fewer people in intensive care than during the peak of last January.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is on track to infect more than half of Europeans in a matter of weeks, but should not yet be viewed as an endemic flu-like disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday. ).

Europe registered more than 7 million new cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling in a period of two weeks, said the director of the WHO in the continent, Hans Kluge, in an appearance before the media.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations predicts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks,” said Kluge, referring to a research center of the University of Washington.

He also added that 50 of the 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia registered cases of the most infectious variant.

For its part, the Bolivian government confirmed yesterday that the vice president, David Choquehuanca, and six ministers tested positive for Covid-19, within the framework of a rebound in infections in the Andean nation.

Along with Choquehuanca, who received the vaccine against Covid-19 a week ago, after days of controversy, the government ministers, Eduardo del Castillo; Defense, Edmundo Novillo; of Education, Édgar Pary; Planning, Gabriela Mendoza; Justice, Iván Lima; and Foreign, Rogelio Mayta.

Meanwhile, the president and prime minister of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev and Kiril Petkov, respectively, went into isolation on Monday after maintaining close contact with the president of Parliament, who tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, the Argentine health authorities recorded 134 thousand 439 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which establishes a new record number of daily infections as the country is immersed in a new wave of infections due to the omicron variant .

Meanwhile, more than 4 thousand children and adolescents were quarantined in the Chinese city of Anyang due to an outbreak of covid-19 in their school, which are part of the almost 20 million people who comply with confinement measures in the Asian country because of the Omicron variant.

Wearing special protective suits, a total of 4,404 primary and secondary school students were transported by buses last Sunday to quarantine centers, the Asian press reported. They are all students from a Tangyin County school (With information from Agencies).