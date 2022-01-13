Bradley Cooper talks about ‘Maestro’, his next film as a director

In Hollywood it is very common for some actors to end up moving to other fields of cinema such as production or direction. Perhaps the quintessential classic example might be Orson Welles or Clint Eastwood, but the most recent is Bradley Cooper. The interpreter went to The Late Show by Stephen Colbert to promote The alley of lost souls, his last tape under the command of Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. Colbert began the interview by praising Cooper, noting how much he loved A star has been born, the film with which he made his directorial debut. From there they went on to talk about how the nominee for Oscar has discovered that he is passionate about directing and about the moment when Steven Spielberg delegated him to direct Teacher, which will be his second behind-the-scenes project.

“He knew I had this obsession with management. Like in graduate school (…) I created a director and wrote a monologue. So it was always something that I carried inside “Copper pointed out in the beats. That project was on the actor’s mind, but originally it was a production that Spielberg was going to direct, who wanted to have Cooper in the title role.

A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper

To try to convince King Midas of Hollywood, the newcomer director put a version of his debut film, A star has been born. In the development of this, a scene was key. The moment when Jackson Maine (Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga) are preparing to perform Shallow on the main stage, Spielberg got up and turned to Copper to say: “You will direct Teacher”.

Teacher is a biopic that follows the life of the composer Leonard Bernstein, responsible for the musical section of titles as relevant as The law of silence or West side history. Specifically, the story will focus on love and relationship with your partner Felicia since they met in 1946. In addition to directing, Bradley Cooper will take on the role of Bernstein, while Carey Mulligan will play Felicia. Subsequently, the actor of Succession Jeremy Strong has been linked to the project with the role of John Gruen, a well-known American art critic.