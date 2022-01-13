biography, best movies and famous phrases

The most revealing of the biography of Julia Roberts, the films that gave her fame and glory, scandals and her most famous phrases.

Julia Roberts (full name Julia Fiona Roberts), was born on October 28, 1967 in smyrna, Georgia. A suburb near the city where Coca-Coca was invented, but which always seemed like a very small town to fulfill the dream of many young actresses: win an oscar.

But before becoming America’s sweetheart, the queen of romantic comedy, to conquer dramatic cinema (the peak of her career) and become the first woman in win 20 million dollars per movie, Julia Roberts He had a very steep rise to fame.





Julia Roberts childhood

Julia’s parents were a short marriage, Betty and Walter Roberts they separated when she was just four years old (1971). They both had a theater workshop where they taught acting classes. There she and his brother Eric, eleven years older, acquired a taste for the trade.

The parents of Julia Roberts they were actors by trade, but she was a secretary in a church and he was a vacuum cleaner salesman.

After the separation of the couple, Julia and her sister Lisa, five years older, went to live with their mother, where her half-sister Nancy was born. A few years later, his father would die of cancer and his brother he would travel to New York to become an actor (1976).

Julia’s first performances

Student and clarinetist Campbell High School, 17-year-old Julia decided to go live in New York, following in her brother’s footsteps, where she would study acting, although in reality only had four classes And started to work to survive.

What cliche of American actresses Hollywood, began working as a nanny and waitress. And his first approaches to acting were thanks to his brother, who got him small roles in theater, television series and low-budget movies. Appeared in:

Corruption in Miami

friends

Murphy brown

First movies:

Fire House (1986)

BloodRed(1988)

Lower Oklahoma(1988)

Satisfaction (1988)

It was thanks to these small roles that the actress managed to learn the trade in a practical way. Although the best and its litmus test, was yet to be presented.

The litmus test of an ‘inexperienced actress’

It was in 1990 with his dramatic performance in the movie Mystic’s Pizza (1989), when the director Herbert ross offered him a co-starring role in a larger production: steel magnolias (Steel Magnolias).

The story narrates the friendship of 6 women in a small community in Louisiana, and shows the fears, sadness, heartbreak… and what life is like for women in the 90’s.

This role earned him a Golden Globe What Best Supporting Actress and his first Oscar nomination, though earning it would cost him more years of hard work.

This was Julia’s litmus test, as director Ross is said to have constantly yelled at her and questioned her acting skills.

The beautiful woman that made her famous

The definitive role that would make Julia Roberts famous was in Pretty Woman (Pretty Woman, 1990), with the appearance of the heartthrob of the moment Richard Gere. And although it earned him an Oscar nomination, he failed to win it.

With a very subtle reactionary message about the power of the dollar and double standards, the film tells the story of a prostitute hired by a businessman looking for redemption: a modern Cinderella who would solve her life when her Prince Charming arrived.

What was really redeemed was Julia’s catapulted career. His dramatic performance brought smiles and sighs making the film a favorite of millions of young people around the world.

Pretty Woman gave Julia Roberts the nickname of ‘America’s sweetheart‘, consolidating her as the actress most loved by viewers.

Many critics and film specialists agree with the idea that it was a very risky role for an actress with little experience, since it could have ended her career.

Julia’s love scandals

With fame, scandals also come. And it is that being an obligatory reference point of the press, Julia was for a long time under the magnifying glass of sensationalism for having several partners in such a short time.

His sentimental partners were the actors Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland, Matthew Perry, Dylan McDermott and Jason Patric; with whom he shared set. This brought to the fore the malicious phrase used by tabloid tabloids…

«Julia made her profession her life«.

The story kept repeating itself, Julia met her partners on the set, and although they were short-lived relationships, they seemed to make her happy.

For some ‘showbiz experts’, the roles that Julia got were due to her love relationships. This tarnished his career, calling into question his talent. He would soon prove otherwise. «The funny thing about my love life is that I don’t even have to leave the house. Just reading the newspaper is enough: I’m going to marry Richard Gere, go out with Daniel Day-Lewis, flirt with John F. Kennedy Jr… I even spent a day with Robert de Niro«, Julia Roberts. You are interested: The day Julia Roberts fled from her wedding with her fiancé’s friend Best Julia Roberts Movies With the tabloids full of Julia Roberts and fame skyrocketing, it was highly questionable for the actress how she landed her roles. Forcing her to jump back. It was then that he decided to sacrifice his expensive contracts to work with the most renowned directors in Hollywood. And so we saw her act with robin-williams, Dustin Hoffman, Denzel Washington, susan sarandon Y Hugh grant.

This is the list of Julia Roberts movies you have to see:

1. ‘Ocean’s Eleven: Match Up’ (Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

2. ‘Erin Brockovich’ (Steven Soderbergh, 2000)

3. ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ (Mike Nichols, 2007)

4. ‘Notting Hill’ (Roger Michell, 1999)

5. ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’ (George Clooney, 2002)

6. “Michael Collins” (Neil Jordan, 1996)

7. ‘Everybody Says I Love You’ (Woody Allen, 1996)

8. ‘Closer’ (Mike Nichols, 2004)

9. ‘Mystic Pizza’ (Donald Petrie, 1988)

10. ‘Steel Magnolias’ (Herbert Ross, 1989)

The pinnacle of fame: Julia Roberts’ Oscar

With three Golden Globes on his resume, and an extensive filmography with the best actors in the world, achieving maximum recognition in cinema was just around the corner.

But convince the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from United States (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) was not easy, as he had several nominations in which he left empty-handed.

It was his dramatic performance in Erin Brockovich (2000), from Steven Soderbergh, the one that took her to the pinnacle of her career.

The film narrates a true event: a single mother wins a lawsuit that awards her the largest settlement in the history of the United States.

Erin Brockovich, mother of three children and without studies, manages to win a lawsuit against a large company for having polluted the town’s waters, causing illnesses in the population.

It was the interpretation of this story that earned her the golden statuette and the respect of the harshest critics in the academy.

5 famous phrases pronounced by Julia Roberts Some of the phrases that have motivated entire generations have also escaped from that famous smile. Read them and make them a ‘mantra’ in your life:

1. A sense of humor is the key to beauty.

2. You know it’s love when all you want is for that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of that happiness.

3. Before I got married I found it difficult to remain faithful to one person. When you’re in love, fidelity is easy.

4. When you look at those who hurt you, you see a set of values ​​that encourage you to be a very opposite person to them.

5. The fear of getting old that they tell us about is an invention, I’m tired of being asked about the same thing all the time.

As you will see, the history of this consolidated actress goes beyond a pretty face or a perfect body. Her personality, ideals and charisma have taken her to the pinnacle of success.

Surely he will continue to surprise us with more comedies and dramas, and stories that make us part of them with his performance. Because we all have one inside…

… pretty Woman!

