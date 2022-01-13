– Advertisement –



One of the most famous singer-songwriters in the world, tells us how horrified she has been since she started consuming sexual content. Today, Billie Eilish recounts her experience with pornography and how it has impacted her life.

At the age of 11, Billie began to consume pornography, this, he took it as only a source of education, since the subject was still seen as a taboo within schools.

At her young age, the singer-songwriter of “Bad Guy” consumed pornography excessively, as she pointed out in various interviews.

Nowadays, he has been thinking about how all sexual content impacted his development and now, he explains how it is that violence within porn was exposed in such a common way.

Horrified with porn



Eilish assures that since her consumption began in the world of pornography, violence against women was always present.

The singer claims that she is appalled at the amount of pornography consumed every day and how sex seems to be made solely of men for men.

The lack of education in educational institutions should focus more on sexual issues so that pornography does not have the role of educating the adolescent population.

After everything the singer has seen, she has been “devastated” by how the world consumes and praises violent pornography.

Billie has been working on accepting herself, to be able to enjoy a relationship at a later time, since until now, she says that she was not yet ready to meet people because she felt that it was “out of reach” or acceptable to many persons.

This is why Billie Eilish tells of her experience with pornography.