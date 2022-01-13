Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Harry Styles to perform at Coachella 2022

After two consecutive years of cancellations and postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the official lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 has finally been revealed.

As published by the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone and Billboard, the triumphant return of the massive event this year will include a billboard decked out by stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia, among many others.

The Billboard portal confirmed the musical line-up with a source close to the show, after a poster with the names began to circulate this Wednesday morning on social networks.

The news comes nearly two years after the 2020 edition, scheduled to be spearheaded by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, was postponed multiple times during the pandemic.

Scott was dropped from the lineup after the tragic deaths of 10 attendees at his Astroworld festival in Houston on November 5. In August, it was revealed that Ocean would headline the festival in 2023.

Coachella 2022 is currently scheduled (pandemic permitting) April 15-17 and April 22-24 at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

However, so far the official organization of the event has not yet posted this year’s poster on their social networks, nor has the full line-up been proclaimed or confirmed.