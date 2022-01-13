Billie Eilish Joins The Office’s Rainn Wilson In Calling For Action Against Climate Change

Billie eilish Y Rainn wilson -the star actor of The Office-, they joined a group of scientists from the University of Exeter in calling on world leaders for urgent action against global warming. With a series of videos, the singer, actor, explorer Levison Wood and young conservationist Robert Irwin – son of the famous “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin – stressed the need for immediate action before the next UN climate summit. .

The 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) will begin next Sunday, October 31 in the city of Glasgow (Scotland) and will run until November 12. Many experts in the field assure that This summit will be one of the last and best opportunities for world leaders to organize and commit to making decisions necessary to slow down the rate at which global warming is increasing.

“This year, our leaders will have to decide what measures at the global level will be taken to monopolize the environmental climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said in the short video that was shared from the University’s Twitter. “We must come together and speak up to save our planet, not just for ourselves, but for future generations as well, and we need urgent, urgent action now.“, concluded the singer.

For his part, Wilson joined the cause with another short video in which he declared: “Courage. That is what the leaders of our world need more than anything. The decisions you make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in the history of our planet.“.

Last month, the songwriter of Happier Than Ever He was part of a group of personalities and celebrities who came together to demand that the US Congress support the “Build Back Better” climate protection plan. The project was promoted by the president Joe biden as part of the #CodeRedClimate initiative.