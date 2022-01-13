Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West headline Coachella 2022 festival

After two years in which the Coachella Valley festival was suspended derived from the spread of COVID-19 around the world, this year the stage of the Empire Polo Club, in California, United States, will return to its two-weekend edition in April with a banner headed by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West (Ye).

In an effort by the organizers to revive the live entertainment industry during the April 15 to 17 and 22 and 24 next the complete list of musicians who will have their show on the Indio stage was announced, among which also stand out Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers and the return of Swedish House Mafia.

Through its social networks, the speculations that had surrounded the music and art event for weeks, which also integrates its proposal to Dany Elfman, Run The Jewels, Lana del Rey, Arlo Parks, Fatboy Slim, Jamie XX, Flume and the inclusion of urban genres by the hand of Anitta, Nathy Peluso and Karol G.. The Mexican representation will be in charge of Grupo Firme, Banda Ms, Nathanael Cano and Ed Maverick.

Even if Travis Scott was essential for the 2020 edition which was suspended after astroworld festival tragedy which resulted in ten attendees being killed and close to 300 people being injured, it was known that his name would not be included this year. The singer canceled most of his public appearances like Day N Vegas.

Tickets to attend Coachella can be purchased through the festival’s official website since for its first week it has a waiting list, while the registration for the presale of the second week, which will be from Friday, January 14.