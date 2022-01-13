Tropical thunder has been an ongoing topic of conversation in the years since its release in 2008. The film has a notable Tom Cruise cameo, a stacked cast, lots of funny jokes … and a few more jokes that look particularly bad when taken out of context and they get in the form of a meme. At the center of this is Robert Downey Jr.’s Kirk Lazarus, a character written to poke fun at Hollywood’s penchant for going too far to try and win the Oscars. In the movie, he plays an actor who undergoes a medical procedure to play a black character.

This character’s demeanor and obsession with prestige lead to one of the film’s most notable jokes, in which Kirk Lazarus explains that it is more advantageous from an awards perspective to play characters who have challenges but are still successful. he brings Forrest Gump Y Rain man as examples, then he says you “never use the whole r-word” like Sean Penn in I am sam because people won’t vote for that at the Oscars.

The joke was not impromptu and apparently, while it was being written into the script, Ben Stiller gave the I am sam creative a notice. In a recent interview with THR , director Jessie Nelson recalls getting the call from Ben Stiller, who produced alongside his longtime partner Stuart Cornfield, as well as directing and acting in Tropical thunder.

Ben had called Sean to warn him and tell him. I understand the cynicism of ‘Oh, if you make a movie about a disabled character, you’re going to win an Academy Award.’ But really, how many movies are really about the disabled community? There are so few. But yeah, people are allowed to razz him and poke fun at him however they want. Once you make a movie, you are like the world.

It should be noted that times have changed, even with the Oscars, as both i am sam Y Tropical thunder he left. In the same interview, Jessie Nelson says flatly that she would not have made the movie “without a community leader” if the movie had been made today. Nelson also makes the point of the joke. Tropical thunder made on the big screen almost seven years later I am sam came out was not offended neither to her nor to the protagonist of the film, Sean Penn.

To the extent that Robert Downey Jr.’s character Kirk Lazarus takes things too far, this has also become a talking point in the internet age. It’s one that Downey Jr. addressed previously, noting that Ben Stiller “knew exactly what the vision was” for the comedy and that he “executed” it. The purpose of the role was not to turn Kirk Lazarus into an allowed human being, but to highlight the hypocrisy in the industry. Robert Downey Jr. finally said joe rogan the social comment aspect is why did you say yes to Tropical thunder, remembering,

I can show nature the crazy and selfish hypocrisy of artists and what they think they are allowed to do sometimes, just my opinion.