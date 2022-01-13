Ben Stiller apparently gave a heads up about one of Robert Downey Jr.’s most controversial Tropic Thunder jokes.

Tropical thunder has been an ongoing topic of conversation in the years since its release in 2008. The film has a notable Tom Cruise cameo, a stacked cast, lots of funny jokes … and a few more jokes that look particularly bad when taken out of context and they get in the form of a meme. At the center of this is Robert Downey Jr.’s Kirk Lazarus, a character written to poke fun at Hollywood’s penchant for going too far to try and win the Oscars. In the movie, he plays an actor who undergoes a medical procedure to play a black character.

This character’s demeanor and obsession with prestige lead to one of the film’s most notable jokes, in which Kirk Lazarus explains that it is more advantageous from an awards perspective to play characters who have challenges but are still successful. he brings Forrest Gump Y Rain man as examples, then he says you “never use the whole r-word” like Sean Penn in I am sam because people won’t vote for that at the Oscars.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker