Ben Affleck’s prediction about the future of cinema

Ben Affleck has become one of today’s celebrities after giving himself a second chance with Jennifer Lopez. A relationship that has brought them back to the top. But, we must not forget Affleck’s acting facet either, and that is that throughout his career he has been adding great blockbusters. In fact now Amazon Prime Video has taken out ‘The Tender Bar’, a film directed by George Clooney and where Affleck comes out.

With his arrival, the actor has granted an interview to ‘Entertainment Weekly’, where he has spoken, above all, of the future of the Hollywood industry and of the cinema in general, and of his last film with Matt Damon, ‘The Last Duel’, what was a flop in theaters but achieved good numbers on Disney + and VOD.

A correlation from which Damon has reasoned, arguing that “that means that his audience exists. Only that he was very reluctant to go to the cinema in the midst of a pandemic.” “If I had to bet, I would say that a movie like ‘Argo’ today would not go to theaters. And it hasn’t been that long. But today it would be a miniseries.” To this, JLo’s partner has dared to add another idea in the form of a prediction.

Ben Affleck’s idea about movie theaters

Streaming platforms are here to stay, and many big productions have already chosen to relaunch their films on them after going through theaters, although there are others that have dared to go out without taking that first step. And for this reason, Ben Affleck has predicted what will happen next: “I think movies for theaters are going to become more expensive, to be designed as events. They will be mainly for young audiences and, above all, in the plan ‘I like the Marvel Universe so much that I am dying to know what happens next'”.

“There will be about 40 movies a year in theaters, probably all franchises, sequels and animation.“, he added. It should be noted that this idea is not far from those previously expressed by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.