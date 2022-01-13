Ben Affleck’s dark prediction about the future of cinema

The arrival of the pandemic brought a large amount of consequences for the world of cinema, television and the entertainment industry in general, they were among the most affected by the appearance of the virus.

While the streaming platforms were the most benefited from the pandemic, large studios and movie theaters have had to face a series of problems, some of which are here to stay. In the last year and a half we have witnessed the large number of feature films that had to postpone their premieres, many of them, until suspending them and opting for an on demand launch.

No Time to Die, one that knew how to go through the onslaught of the pandemic

However, the only productions that seem to thrive in pandemic times are the so-called “blockbusters”, those box office tanks that seem to be immune, still, to the effects of the Covid. It is no coincidence that the titles that have been successful since the beginning of 2020 are mainly blockbuster tapes or new installments of some other existing saga.

At this point we can cite as an example No Time to Die (No Time to Die), the latest franchise installment of James bond with Daniel Craig at the helm. Or the feature films of Marvel studios, which has had great success with the premiere of its films throughout 2021.

Although it is difficult to anticipate what will happen in the future in the cinema industry, there are those who dare to do a bit of futurology. One of them is Ben affleck, the Oscar-winning actor who dared to make a dark and harsh prediction about what is to come in the industry. According to the interpreter, Only franchises like Marvel’s will be the only projects to make it to the big screen.

“If I had to bet, a drama like Argo couldn’t be released now. That was not that long ago. It would be a limited series. I think movies in theaters will get more expensive, organized as events. They will mostly be for younger people, and mostly about ‘Hey, I’m so into the Marvel Universe, I can’t wait to see what happens next.’ And there will be 40 movies a year in theaters “, predicted Affleck, very convinced of what awaits the world of cinema.

Ben Affleck and his vision on the future of cinema. (Image via Los Angeles Times)

Undoubtedly, Affleck’s vision doesn’t seem too far from reality. The proliferation of streaming services has opened a new window of launch modality. In the last year, many studios have delved into the hybrid launch strategy of their feature films, that is, simultaneous release in cinemas and on demand.

Such was the case with Black widow, the movie starring Scarlett Johansson, which had its premiere in theaters and on Disney + simultaneously. This harmed the film and triggered a media lawsuit by the actress. The same happened with Dune Y The Matrix Resurrections, both had their hybrid premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, in the United States, with a different strategy for Latin America, since the films arrive on streaming with a difference of 30 or 35 days after their premiere in theaters.

Not to mention the independent movies, whose possibility of being seen in movie theaters is further reduced, although they find their way through on demand platforms. Talk about the death of the cinema seems unlikely today, but without a doubt, the titles that we will be able to see on the big screen will be those massive productions designed to fill seats in the cinema.



