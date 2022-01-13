Ben Affleck would return as ‘Daredevil’ for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

U.S.- You’ve heard some wacky superhero movie rumors before, but this might just be one of the most wacky. Tweets have been circulating that Ben affleck was approached to make a cameo as Daredevil in Doctor Strange 2, also know as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Obviously, they should be taken as Twitter rumors with a grain of salt, but not that this is totally out of the realm of possibility. As we have seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel is fully ready to jump into the multiverse and all the fan-service opportunities that come with it.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home we saw Doctor Strange and Spider-Man accidentally open the multiverse, letting villains and other versions of Peter Parker enter the MCU. This means that we could see the return as Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield as different versions of the webhead, along with the villains they had to face in their respective movies. Also, we even had a different cameo from Daredevil, with Charlie cox repeating his role from the series Marvel-Netflix.

Now that there is some precedence, it wouldn’t be the most shocking to see Ben Affleck’s version of the emergent character in Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Doctor Strange delving into the mysteries of the multiverse, the cameo could be only seconds long, it wouldn’t even need to be anything fancy. Just a nod to fans that connects past Marvel properties that we thought we’d never see again.

With all that said, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ben Affleck isn’t quite ready for the cameo. For one thing, his version of Daredevil wasn’t particularly well received. The film has a critic score of 44 percent and an audience score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While there was really nothing wrong with Affleck’s portrayal, the movie just wasn’t very good overall.

Daredevil debuted in 2003, a time when superhero blockbusters were still finding their balance. After what Sam raimi brought us to Spider-man in 2002 and we saw Hugh jackman embody the mutant Wolverine in X Men By 2000, the genre got a big boost.

Those movies were almost universally loved, and it’s understandable that studios want to jump on that bandwagon. This led to many successes and failures before the MCU finally became one of the biggest movie franchises in the world, starting with Hombre de Hierro 2008.

Today, Ben Affleck continues to do the superhero thing in the role of Batman / Bruce Wayne. He has played the character in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League and will probably play the part for the last time in The Flash from 2022. Affleck looks like he’s pretty exhausted with the role, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he turns down the Doctor Strange 2 cameo, even if it is offered to him.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if we get more superhero action from Affleck. Meanwhile, fans of Ben Affleck can see him in his latest role in The Last Dual from Ridley Scott.