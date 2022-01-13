Ben Affleck talks about the Tender Bar, his new movie

Available on Amazon Prime is the tape that highlights that “father” role that others in the family assume.

I do not know if this is the case, but the story that this new film tells may be that of many: a fatherless child who grows up full of peculiar and affectionate father figures. Maybe you have (or had) a great father, but your life has also been influenced by grandparents, grandmothers, aunts, cousins ​​or uncles who have been guides. This story tells of an uncle represented by Ben Affleck who is called Charlie in the film and who attends a bar. His nephew’s name is JR and he accompanies him since he was a child until he reaches adulthood. The tape is called The Tender Bar, was directed by George Clooney and is available on Amazon Prime Video. THE COLOMBIAN participated in the talk that the actors of this film had in which, in addition to Affleck, there are Tye Sheridan (Cyclops in X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and the child surprise Daniel Ranieri, the boy who became famous on social networks in March 2020 when after recording a video asking people to take care of themselves and avoid crowds, he was contacted by programs such as the by Jimmy Kimmel and later by George Clooney to offer him this role.

The experience The first thing Ben Affleck emphasizes is that he finally got back to working with George Clooney. Although they have known each other since the early 90s, they hardly shared work in Argo, the Oscar-winning film for Best Picture in 2012 in which Affleck starred and Clooney was a producer. Now, 10 years later, they come together again, but this time Clooney directs it: “George created a welcoming, safe and beautiful atmosphere in which you felt that you could take risks, you lived the collective work, the encouragement between all. Among many of his gifts is his profound precision, ”he said. Another unique moment for him was working with an idol from his youth, actor Christopher Lloyd, “when Back to the future came out “I’m not going to debate the best movie ever made – it was wonderful and he was the first celebrity I saw in person walking the streets of Boston.”