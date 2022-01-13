Ben Affleck reveals he was told to get “sexy” for “Armageddon”

Ben Affleck opened up to his friend Matt Damon in a magazine interview. Photo: AFP

Ben Affleck shared the physical requirements he had to meet for his 1998 film “Armageddon”.

Matt Damon interviewed his 49-year-old friend for the February issue of the magazine Entertainment Weekly, where old acquaintances and collaborators had a conversation about the career of Affleck.

Although the boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez used to preparing for different roles and getting into character, the “Batman” actor confessed that he was a bit surprised by the physical change the producers wanted him to make for the “Armageddon”.

“I was a little naive about the opinions people formed of me,” Affleck admitted. The film follows an oil driller who is trained to become an astronaut.

“Or the focus of Michael Bay (director) and Jerry Bruckheimer (producer) in aesthetics, like, ‘They have to go to the tanning bed!’ They made me fix my teeth, exercise and be sexy. Being sexy, how do I do that? ”He recalled.

“‘Go to the gym! Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, it turned out to be a long version of one of those topless male calendars, in a garage, loading a tire, a little greased, “said the Oscar-winning actor.

Affleck shared that Bay “had a vision of a male torso glistening in the oil, and he said,“ That will go in the trailer and sell tickets! And you know, what can you say?

The actor added: “It’s funny because that’s the only movie of mine that my kids have seen and they will admit they liked it, even though they relentlessly mock her and me.” But they had fun, you know what I mean? They won’t even see ‘The Town’. So there you have it. “

What is Armageddon about?

“Armageddon” follows a group of oil drillers who are trained for a major mission when an asteroid threatens to hit Earth.

These are tasked with piercing the surface of the asteroid in an effort to detonate a bomb within it.

Affleck stars alongside Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler the movie that became a smash hit and grossed 553 million worldwide, eventually becoming the highest grossing film of 1998.