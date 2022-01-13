Ben Affleck has a new illusion, and it is not exactly his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The interpreter of ‘Batman’ has a long relationship with a passion that travels on two wheels, that is why he has been given a Suzuki Gsx 1300 Hayabusa motorcycle. It is a 1,300-cubic-centimeter road motorcycle, which is one of the fastest on the planet, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds and reaching 300 kilometers per hour in maximum speed.

The paparazzi captured Ben Affleck welcoming his newest acquisition. The first model of the Suzuki Gsx 1300 Hayabusa motorcycle arrived in 1999 and since then it has evolved, captivating motorcycle lovers who consider it a collector’s vehicle for its attributes. In addition to its powerful engine, it has an aerodynamic design, with curved shapes in the fairing, a tapered front end, its large headlight, the wraparound fender and the side intakes to channel the air towards the intake taking advantage of the speed. “The concept of the first Hayabusa was to create an original and commanding visual impact, with superior aerodynamics. I designed it with the intention of attracting attention, drawing a unique design. It had to convey that it was the fastest production bike in the world, ”said Yoshiura San, chief designer of the original 1999 project.

Two years ago, when the actor turned 48 years old, his then-girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, gave him a personalized BMW motorcycle, and on several occasions the couple was seen riding in the vehicle that the Oscar winner is passionate about. Before that, in 2018 the Hollywood star had an accident on his motorcycle, in a traffic light change he fell and hit his head on the sidewalk, although luckily nothing serious happened.

Ben Affleck is definitely a lover of motorcycles and has fun riding them, despite the inconveniences he has had. Instead, that reality changes with the character of Batman, to which the actor has fired. In a recent interview, the artist has described his passage through the Justice League as his “worst experience” and has confirmed that ‘The Flash’ will be his goodbye as Batman. He explained that the difficult production process of the film version of Justice League was key in his decision to change the course of his career and focus on projects that he is truly passionate about.

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend and his Batman character has been quite a roller coaster ride, and now the actor has confessed that he never enjoyed it. That is why he has reiterated his decision to hang the black cape since now, the followers will see his last appearance as the Dark Knight. Ben Affleck said that in this last performance he managed to enjoy his performance “like never before.” “I have never said this, but perhaps my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, are in the movie The Flash,” said the actor considered one of the most handsome ‘Batman’ in history.