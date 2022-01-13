Ben Affleck Admits Matt Damon Helped Him Quit Batman

Millennium Digital

There is little left to see Batman from Robert Pattinson in the new movie Matt reeves. However, the long-awaited premiere has brought into discussion the possible return of Ben affleck What The Dark Knight, something that seems increasingly distant after the actor’s statements, who assured that he had a really bad time while recording The Justice League to such an extent that he decided to abandon superhero movies, which would not have been possible without the help of his friend Matt Damon.

In an interview for the media LA Times, Ben Affleck talked about personal problems -his alcoholism and the end of his marriage with the actress Jennifer garner– that he faced when he filmed The Justice League, movie he said made him hit your “lowest point”.

“That was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away for too long, competing schedules, and then Zack’s personal tragedy. and the reshoot. It was just the worst experience. It was horrible,” Affleck revealed.

The actor confessed that “he really wasn’t happy anymore” and wasn’t satisfied with the project. “I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really fucked up stuff happened, really ugly stuff. But, that’s when I thought, I’m not going to do that anymore,” she shared.

Matt Damon and his influence on Ben Affleck

But who helped him realize he didn’t want to bring Batman back to life? It turns out that Ben Affleck made the decision to abandon the superhero thanks to the influence of his friend Matt Damon, as reported by the same actor in a recent conversation he had with his colleague.

“I talked to you about it and you were a major influence on that decision, I want to do the things that bring me joy... Then we went and did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day with this movie. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. It wasn’t all that I thought it was supposed to be when I started and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was just things that came up that I wasn’t chasing.” Entertainment Weekly.

Also, the actor – who has resumed his love relationship with Jennifer Lopez after 17 years – told Damon: “sIf you are smart, you learn from people who are really good. Y cI think our friendship helped instill that knowledge in me.”

After more than two decades, Affleck and Damon worked together again on The last duel, film directed by Ridley scott which premiered in October 2021.

The last participation of Ben Affleck as Batman

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Ben Affleck revealed to the Herald Sun that he will have one last appearance as Batman in The Flash, with this film the actor will say goodbye to DC Comics character.

“I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and his portrayal of Batman have been in ‘The Flash’ movie. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting and different, but not in a way that is incongruous with the character,” he said.

