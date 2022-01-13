‘Being The Ricardos’: Was Lucille Ball a Communist? | Film and TV

It is now available in Amazon Prime Video the movie Being the Ricardos, about Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), who starred I love lucy, between 1951 and 1957, one of the most successful comedies in the history of television. Ball and Arnaz were a couple on and off the screen.

Ball and Arnaz broke schemes by being an interracial couple on television. What’s more, I love lucy It was the first series that showed a pregnant woman, something that seems normal today, but was extremely controversial at the time.

The film begins with the media reveal that claimed that the comic actress had ties to the communist party, something that at that time represented job death for any public figure.

Indeed, the actress was called to testify before the Committee on Un-American Activities, on September 4, 1953.

Ball admitted to registering as a communist in 1936, in order to appease his grandfather, who had been a key father figure in his life. However, he claimed that he had not been an active member of the party.

“I’m not a communist now. I never have been. I never wanted to be,” Ball said in his testimony, according to the book. Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The actress was acquitted with the promise that the accusation would not be released. However, the news leaked to the media, as we see it in Being the Ricardos.

Spoiler alert

At the end of the movie, we see that in the live recording of I love lucyDesi refers to the accusations towards Lucille, and says that the only “red” thing she has is her hair.

Lucille’s husband and co-star speaks to the public about what the media reported and makes a call to a man who clarifies that the actress is not a communist. In the end it is revealed that the speaker is J. Edgar Hoover, director of the FBI between 1924 and 1972.

This memorable moment from the movie didn’t happen in real life. Ball’s name was cleared hours before the recordings: Representative Donald L. Jackson, chairman of the House Committee on Anti-American Activities, held a press conference in a Hollywood hotel room and publicly acquitted Ball of any irregularity.

But Arnaz did address the studio audience prior to the recording that night, reading a speech he wrote. “Lucy has never been a communist, not now, and she never will be”said Arnaz, as recounted in Ball’s book, to applause.

“I was expelled from Cuba,” he continued, “because of communism. We despise everything about it. Lucy is as American as Bernie Baruch and Ike Eisenhower.”