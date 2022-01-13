Barcelona rescinds the loan of Yusuf Demir, the ‘Austrian Messi’

AFP

Barcelona announced this Thursday that they had reached an agreement to finalize the loan of the young Austrian winger Yusuf Demir, who will return to Vienna Rapid.

“The FC Barcelona and the SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement to finalize the loan of the player Yusuf demir, thus returning to the Austrian team, “said Barça in a statement.

Demir, from 18 years, returns to his home club less than a year after his arrival in July of last year for a loan until June 2022.

The young winger had landed in Barcelona to join the Barça team, but his good performance in preseason and the losses up front, led to the then technician Ronald Koeman to call him for the first team in the first leg of the season.

“Thus, the Austrian has disputed until 9 official matches as a Barça player (three of them as a starter), divided into 6 in the League and 3 in Champions League“, said Barça in its statement.

With Xavi on the bench, Demir He has been counting on fewer minutes until he ended up returning to his home team.

According to the Spanish press, the transfer of the Austrian also included a compulsory purchase option if will play ten games with the first team, so once the Barça He decided that he did not want him in property, he stopped playing with the first team.