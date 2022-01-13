Banamex, the forerunner brand for ATMs and credit cards, at risk of disappearing?

With more than 137 years of history in the country, the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex) lives one of its most important moments after the announcement of its matrix Citito sell the operation of Retail bankingAfore, cultural heritage and other assets in the country.

The firm was commissioned to introduce two of the most popular banking services among clients. In 1968 he launched the first credit card in Mexico and Latin America, called Bancomático.

Four years later, the firm began operating the first ATM which was also a pioneer in Mexico and the Latin American region.

The origins of Banamex They date back to 1884 and although the firm survived great historical moments in the life of the country, faced with the announcement of its sale, it faces the dilemma of whether its new owners will decide to keep or disappear it, as happened with the sale of the great banking firms operating in the country. at the time of being acquired by foreign banks.

The most recent announcement was BBVA who disappeared to Bancomer of his name in 2019. However, despite the efforts of the financial firm to consolidate the title of the Spanish bank, clients insist on keeping the Mexican name and it has become a recurring joke on social networks.

The disappearance of the name Bancomer was added to Serfín, Inverlat Y Bital. So far, the National Bank from Mexico remains behind its main brand under the name Citibanamex, awaiting the changes caused by the sale of the business in Mexico.

Except Banortewhich is currently the second largest financial group in Mexico, the banking business is concentrated in the global financial groups of Spain BBVA Y Santander; from the United States, Citi; the British HSBC as well as the canadian Scotiabank.

According to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), as of November 2021, the total loan portfolio of Citibanamex was 551 thousand 91 million pesos, which represents 10% of the loan portfolio of banking in Mexicoranking third behind BBVA which has 24% and Santander with 13%.

In an analysis of Base Bankit is highlighted that the divestment of Citigroup in Mexico it would represent a decrease in Foreign Direct Investment if it is acquired by a national financial institution.

“On the contrary, it would continue to form part of the FDI if it was acquired by another foreign financial institution. However, being one of the largest financial institutions in the country, the process of selling Citibanamex retail banking will take time, in addition to requiring the approval of the Federal Economic Competition Commission”, He explained.

