Bad Bunny generates controversy after giving his opinion on Anglo music

the popular artist Puerto Rican He is in the eye of controversy after giving an opinion about his future works and if music was in English in them.

There is no doubt for anyone that the English market is without a doubt the most important music market in the world. It is not surprising to see various artists from other parts of the world trying to sympathize with the English market, so much so that they even compose songs in the language despite it not being their native language.

Such is the case of the Latin music industry, which has been growing in popularity over the years thanks to the enormous strategies of different record companies that have even managed to get their Latin artists to collaborate with Anglo artists.

One of them has been badbunny, who had the opportunity to collaborate with hugely successful rapper Drake on the hit ‘MINE’ and with the Queen of Rap Cardi-B on the hit Smash-Hit #1 ‘I Like It’, which earned him his first and so far only #1 in the Billboard Hot 100.

But, to be honest, before that Bad Bunny already had a successful career in Latin America and various parts of the world. The artist boosted his Anglo public even more thanks to these collaborations, but now he assures that he owes him nothing and is not interested in the Anglo public.

“Let’s stop deifying the gringos, I was already successful there before being in English, I will always praise my Spanish language and especially the Spanish of my land, Puerto Rico. There you have to stop believing that the gringos are gods, they did help the Latin boom but that for me is over “

These statements left a somewhat bitter taste for some people, since they emphasize that “The Bad Rabbit” also has Anglo fans and that the collaborations with Drake and Cardi B did help him to gain momentum in the English market.

