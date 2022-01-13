Ava, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter talks about her sexuality: “I am attracted to people”

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe have never hidden that they have raised their children with the utmost freedom so that they can say, do and love what they want and who they want, an education that his daughter Ava has now displayed.

AVA TALKS ABOUT HER SEXUALITY

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of two great Hollywood figures, has grown up surrounded by cameras and At 22 she has become an influencer in social networks.

Also, you not only know that has a great influence, but also, knows how to use it in the best possible way to share your opinions and help others.

The young woman, what is about to reach its first million followers On Instagram, she has had no qualms about talking about one of the hottest topics right now, new models of sexuality, and has come out bisexual.

During a live show that he made last week through his Instagram account, he was answering some of the questions from his fans, including that of a user who wanted to know if Ava liked boys or girls.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter answered most naturally to the question posed by her ‘follower’, and, accompanied by a photo herself, wrote a response clarifying any doubts about her sexual orientation: “I’m just attracted to people. Gender is not relevant.”, it affirmed.

OWEN MAHONEY, HIS CURRENT PARTNER

Ava phillippe has no impediment to openly acknowledge his bisexuality, although the truth is that, at present, she is in a relationship with a boy she met while studying at the University of California in 2019, Owen mahoney.

Reese witherspoon, his mother, has always made it clear that he will support his children in any decision they take in their lives and the issue of sexuality is also included.

In an interview for the magazine ‘In Style’, the well-known actress expressed how proud she is of her eldest daughter: “I fully support that my children find their truth. Specifically, Ava is down to earth, wants to do great things in the world and is studying to learn and try to find herself. It is important to try different things in life and find out what your path is. ”

A CLOSE AND FAMILY RELATIONSHIP

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe They were one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s and, despite the problems that ended their relationship, they have always maintained a close and familiar treatment for the good of their children, Ava and Deacon, who has just come of age, to whom they have transmitted their values ​​and they have an excellent relationship with their parents.