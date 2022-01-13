Aquaman 2 ends filming with a soaked photo of Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom arrive dodging the waves on December 21, 2022, at which time we can enjoy this continuation of the adventures of the King of Atlantis. With James Wan once again heading the direction of the project, this week he shared an image on his Instagram account to announce the end of filming. In the snapshot we can see him accompanied by Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, shown under a shower of water. Just in case they haven’t had enough water to date.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom finish your filming

“And finally, finally, finally, this is the last real day of # Aquaman2 in Malib with these two gentlemen @prideofgypsies [Jason Momoa] and @thereelpatrickwilson [Patrick Wilson]”James Wan writes in the caption of the photograph.” Yes, we have gotten really wet. “A project that despite being run through water, is presented as better than the first film according to actor Dolph Lundgren, who also is part of the cast.

“THANK YOU to all the amazing team who has worked so hard and tirelessly on this shoot, “continues the director.” Especially for the UK part, where we shot 95% of the movie. They truly are some of the best craftsmen I have been fortunate enough to work with. And big cheers to the amazing units in Hawi and Los Angeles. “

The trajectory of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom it has not been an easy road: to the fact of filming in the middle of the pandemic we have to add the controversy that revolves around Amber Heard (Princess Mera) for her participation in the film after the dismissal of Johnny Depp from Fantastic Animals 3. However, the production has managed to overcome these bumps on the way to its premiere.

“I have a long way to go before it’s ready, but I can’t wait to share this little movie with all of you, “Wan concludes. We remind you that Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom It will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022.

