Apple “charges” this popular device in its range

The famous Beats Pill + has been discontinued by Apple and can no longer be officially purchased in the company’s store.

The Beats Pill + had a 12 hour battery life. Like most Apple products at the time, the Beats Pill + was charged via a Lightning port, although it was also It has a USB-A port that allowed you to connect and charge your iPhone or any other mobile device. Of course, this is probably one of the reasons why the Beats Pill + suffered a significant drop in sales, and that is because the latest generation iPhone devices are connected to the charging hub via USB-C.

Goodbye to one of Apple’s most popular products

The Beats Pill + was no longer listed in the Apple Store for a while nor on the company’s website, although it was still on sale officially in some very specific retailers and online stores.

Design – With its clean and sophisticated design, the Beats Pill + speaker looks as good as it sounds. Compact and durable enough to carry in your bag, the Beats Pill + is designed to go anywhere. The convenient button controls are now on top of the speaker so you can handle your music with ease.

Of course, just because Apple has stopped selling this product doesn’t mean it can’t be found anymore. If you really want to get one, you can always visit third-party stores that do not belong to Apple and you can probably find a copy. Up to now Apple has not introduced any other product to replace the Beats Pill +but you will always have the option of buying a brand other than apple.

